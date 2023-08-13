| Iaf Rescues Injured Mountaineer From Mt Nun Base Camp In Ladakh

IAF rescues injured mountaineer from Mt Nun base camp in Ladakh

An injured mountaineer was successfully evacuated from the Mount Nun base camp in Ladakh by the Indian Air Force

By PTI Published Date - 10:15 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

An injured mountaineer was successfully evacuated from the Mount Nun base camp in Ladakh by the Indian Air Force

New Delhi: An injured mountaineer was successfully evacuated from the Mount Nun base camp in Ladakh by the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence shared the information on X, formerly Twitter.

“#wecare 114 HU #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun Base Camp in a daring rescue op,” PRO Leh said on X.

PRO Leh also shared videos of the rescue operation.