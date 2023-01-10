Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed expecting second baby

The picture is even more beautiful because of the greenery in the background.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: Baby Salvatore No.2 is on the way! ‘Twilight’ actor Nikki Reed and her husband, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ fame Ian Somerhalder, are expecting their second child together. Ian posted a stunning image of his wife showing off her growing baby bump as she was carrying their first child in her arms. Despite the fact that Nikki’s face is obscured in the photo due to a hat, she looks stunning in a brown outfit that hugs her form. The picture is even more beautiful because of the greenery in the background.

“All I’ve ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family. Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!! Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!! When I was taking this photo, I could not believe what I was seeing through that viewfinder. There’s nothing more beautiful (sic),” Ian captioned the pic.

“All I ask is that everyone sends positivity to Nik & I during this time. The social space can be a strange one, but we can also make it a great one,” he added.

“Sending all the good vibes for your baby salvatore,” the official Instagram page of Facebook commented on the actor’s post. “Sending all of our love and positivity to your growing family,” commented the official page of PETA.

Nikki and Ian began dating in mid-2014 and confirmed their engagement in February 2015. They married on April 26, 2015, in Malibu, California. Their first child, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil, was born on July 25, 2017.