Kristen Stewart writing scripts for stoner girl comedy with fiance

Kristen Stewart, who played Bella Swan in Twilight would be co-writing a script for a new movie with girlfriend, Dylan.

By IANS Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Los Angeles: ‘Twilight‘ star Kristen Stewart has revealed that she and her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer who have announced plans to get married, are writing the script for a stoner girl comedy.

The ‘Spencer‘ star told Interview magazine: “Me and Dylan are writing a movie. It’s a stoner girl comedy, and it’s really f***** stupid. I think you’ll like it. But the reason I even thought of this is because our producer is our best friend. We’re starting a company.”

The Oscar-nominated actress didn’t share anything further about the project, reports E! News. She also co-wrote the script for upcoming film ‘The Chronology of Water’, adapted from American author Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name. ‘The Chronology of Water’, which also marks Kristen’s film directorial debut, has Imogen Poots in the lead role. The film is produced by Ridley Scott.

Kristen, 33, got engaged to Dylan in 2021 after two years of dating. Her fiancee Meyer had earlier co-written Amy Poehler’s ‘Moxie’ and is the daughter of Academy Award-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer.