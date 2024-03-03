| Kristen Stewart Cant Watch Herself On Screen Its Just Horrible

Kristen Stewart can’t watch herself on screen: ‘It’s just horrible’

Her worst nightmare is watching any of her own films, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

By IANS Published Date - 3 March 2024, 04:06 PM

Los Angeles: Actress Kristen Stewart finds it a “horrible” idea to watch her movies, as she would want to make changes.

The actress would rather watch a horror movie than go through any of her movies, including ‘Twilight’, ‘Spencer’, and ‘Charlie’s Angels’.

Talking about her ideal date night movie, Kristen told Australia’s WHO magazine: ” ‘The Shining’ is a perfect date night movie for me. I love that movie. I love anything horror.”

Her worst nightmare is watching any of her own films, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: “It’s just horrible! I’m always thinking about the millions of things I could have done more or different. The thought of watching myself on screen fills me with terror.”

Last month, Kristen revealed she was hospitalised with an anxiety attack after lying on her bathroom floor for hours.