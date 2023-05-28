IAS Arvind Kumar inaugurates workshop on solid, plastic waste management

Arvind Kumar said the State government has taken several initiatives in the area of solid waste management including plastic waste and also added that Faecal Sludge Treatment Plants (FSTPs) were being installed in all the ULBs.

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:14 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: As a part of celebrating World Environment Day Celebrations-2023, a workshop on Innovative and Cost Effective Solid Waste Management Practices and Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2016 was inaugurated by Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD & Commissioner, HMDA.

The workshop was attended by A.Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government of Telangana & Director General, EPTRI and Dr. N.Satyanarayana, C&DMA, Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, Environmental Engineers and Sanitary Inspectors.

Vani Prasad said the resource efficiency and circular economy were the need of the hour and further stated that EPTRI has established Waste Recycling Complex (WRC) and will help the municipalities in establishing similar centres for ensuring zero waste concept.