Outer Ring Road: Works on Narsingi entry, exit points near completion

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The works on Narsingi entry/ exit points on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) are nearing completion and will be ready in about 10 days.

Presently, there is 8 km distance between the two entry and exit points on ORR between Kokapet and Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) interchanges.

The entry ramp to ORR near Narsingi overpass will provide connectivity to the traffic coming from Narsingi and Gandipet and going towards Rajendra Nagar and Shamshabad. Similarly, the exit ramp to ORR near Narsingi overpass will provide connectivity to the traffic coming from Rajendra Nagar and Shamshabad and going towards Narsingi and Gandipet.

Once these entry/exit points are operational, the traffic congestion is expected to be reduced on the service roads and internal roads in and around Narsingi. They will also provide safe access to the ORR and reduce commute time.

With many residential and commercial establishments mushrooming in Narsingi and parts of Gandipet, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed these exit and entry points.

Also, Narsingi is in close proximity to the Financial District and Gachibowli and these three areas are witnessing heavy developmental works. During peak hours, the road from ORR to Narsingi gets congested owing to heavy vehicular traffic and the upcoming facilities are expected to provide relief for motorists.