IAS topper Tina Dabi to marry Pradeep Gawande today

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:27 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Jaipur: Tina Dabi, the first SC woman topper of the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2015, will tie the nuptial knot with senior IAS officer Dr Pradeep Gawande in a private ceremony in Jaipur on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held at a 5-star hotel in Jaipur while the wedding reception will be held on April 22.

Only family members and selected guests will be present during the wedding ceremony.

Many top politicians, senior bureaucrats and VVIPs have been invited to the high-profile wedding in Jaipur.

Dabi is currently serving as joint secretary in the finance department of Rajasthan while Gawande is the Director of the Department of Archaeology and Museum, Rajasthan. She met Gawande last year when both were tasked with ensuring supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tina and Pradeep will tie the knot according to the Marathi-Rajasthani customs. Pradeep Gawande hails from Marathi background while Tina Dabi’s mother is a Marathi and father a Rajasthani. Hence, there will be a mix of Marathi and Rajasthani traditions in the wedding rituals, said sources.

Dabi was earlier married to Athar Aamir Ul Shafi Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir. However, the couple divorced last year in a family court in Jaipur.