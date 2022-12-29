IATE and UoH collaborate for conferences on teacher education

The theme is aimed at promoting the understanding that the training of educators is crucial to enhancing the standard of public education.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: Indian Association of Teacher Educators (IATE), in collaboration with University of Hyderabad (UoH), is organising two national conferences on December 30 and 31 on the theme ‘Global and National Concerns of Teacher Education.’

As part of the IATE’s annual conference, the theme is aimed at promoting the understanding that the training of educators is crucial to enhancing the standard of public education. The conference will also focus on helping aspiring educators develop their knowledge and expertise in the classroom.

Due to the ever-evolving nature of the world socially, culturally, economically, and politically, their needs significant reforms in teacher training are needed to ensure that educators can keep pace with the demands of the modern classroom, and this conference aims to address these questions. More than 150 faculty members across the nation attend this academic discussion for fruitful deliberations, and more than 200 Research scholars and students attend this national conference and represent their ideas.

In this regard, the Vice Chancellor University of Hyderabad, Prof. B.J. Rao, said “Teachers make Societies and Nations,” and he has appreciated the Department of Education and Education Technology and IATE for making such though proving and academic program happening at UoH which is one the institutes of National Importance.

The convenor of the conference Dr. Ravula Krishna, Assistant Professor, DoEET, said that this conference is a “True deliberation with educators from throughout the country to pool their academic knowledge and provide solutions to the of Teacher Education in academic circles” and National Committee of Indian Association of Teacher Educators (IATE) has expressed their thanks to the University of Hyderabad for their support and collaboration.