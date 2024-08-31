‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’: Vijay Varma-Anubhav Sinha series is a gripping political thriller

Inspired by ‘Flight Into Fear’—Captain Devi Sharan’s account of the hijacking—the series takes audiences back to December 24, 1999, when the flight from Kathmandu to Delhi was commandeered by terrorists and diverted to Kandahar, Afghanistan.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:32 PM

Hyderabad: Nearly 25 years after the harrowing hijack of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, Anubhav Sinha revisits the incident in his six-part mini-series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’.

Projected as a work of fiction set against the backdrop of real-life events, Sinha offers a comprehensive depiction of the incident, diving into the geopolitics of a post-Pokhran, post-Kargil War India.

From delayed response in Amritsar to RDX on board, the series excels in depicting the inner workings of the Indian government during the period. The Crisis Management Group’s (CMG) deliberations, marked by ideological clashes and the delicate balance between duty and personal interest, are portrayed with authenticity.

Sinha’s direction highlights the subtle games of one-upmanship within the CMG, revealing how different arms of the government respond based on their hierarchy, job nature, and social backgrounds.

Vijay Varma shines as Captain Sharan Dev, delivering a compelling and nuanced performance that captures the emotional strain of the hijacking without resorting to over-the-top heroics. Stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur, Manoj Pahwa, and Arvind Swamy, add richness to the storyline.

Kapur’s portrayal of Foreign Minister is particularly noteworthy, as he navigates the diplomatic front with a mix of pragmatism and idealism.

Sinha masterfully balances the procedural aspects of the hijack with human drama and his trademark sardonic humour. Subtle moments, like the coffee and tea debate or the Captain cleaning the toilet line, subtly allude to deeper themes. Religious extremism is approached with sensitivity.

The VFX team, led by Ewan Mulligan and Ravi Kiran Ayyagari, effectively recreates the period, integrating archival footage with CGI to create an immersive experience. Despite hijack being a recurring theme in Hindi entertainment, this series manages to surprise viewers with its unique blend of emotion and action, delivering a compelling narrative that keeps you engaged until the very end.