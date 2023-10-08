ICC World Cup: India beat Australia by six wickets

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India's chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board.

By PTI Published Date - 10:06 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Indias KL Rahul, right, fist bumps with his batting partner Virat Kohli during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday,

Chennai: India beat Australia by six wickets to begin their ICC World Cup campaign on a positive note here on Sunday. Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul powered India’s chase of 200 after the home team lost three wickets with just two runs on the board. Thanks to Kohli and Rahul’s 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket, India completed the task in 41.2 overs.

Earlier, India bowled out Australia for 199 following a disciplined effort with the ball. Captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first after winning the toss but things didn’t go as planned for the visitors, who were reeling at 119 for five in the 30th over. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/38) did the bulk of the damage with his middle over blows. Steven Smith top-scored for the Aussies with 46 off 71 balls, while David Warner made 41 from 52 balls. Brief scores: Australia: 199 all out in 49.3 overs (Steven Smith 46, David Warner 41; Ravindra Jadeja 3/38, Kuldeep Yadav 2/42, Jasprit Bumrah 2/35). India: 201/4 in 41.2 overs (Virat Kohli 85, KL Rahul 97 not out; Josh Hazlewood 3/38).