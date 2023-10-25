Ice-T, Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks to also perform for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 induction ceremony

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) has expanded its roster of presenters and special guests during the upcoming 38th annual Induction Ceremony.

Los Angeles: The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) has expanded its roster of presenters and special guests during the upcoming 38th annual Induction Ceremony as it has now added Ice-T, Adam Levine, Stevie Nicks, Carrie Underwood, Common, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah and Sia to its list.

Before this, artistes such as Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, the Spinners and the late George Michael were added to the list of performers.

Back in September, it was announced that Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R. and St. Vincent, will also be in attendance.

Several other musicians will also receive honourary awards, such as DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray who will receive recognition for their musical influence. On the other hand, Chaka Khan, Al Kooper and Bernie Taupin will receive the musical excellence award.

The late ‘Soul Train’ hitmaker Don Cornelius will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which is given to a “non-performing industry professional” for their influence.

When the inductees were initially announced in May, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation had shared a statement regarding the inductees.

“This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock and roll. We are honoured that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th Anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop,” he said as per People.

The organisation had shared the full list of 2023 nominees in February which included various artistes such as Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest, Warren Zevon and The White Stripes among others.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a museum which is meant to honour the biggest and most influential acts of rock’n roll. However, the organisation has received much contempt from many musicians as it doesn’t go by public vote but rather on the personal tastes and commercial opinions of a few individuals.

Furthermore, it has been noted that the RRHOF has a very strong bias in its selection, often nominating non-rock acts while frequently ignoring progressive rock, heavy metal, punk rock, experimental, psychedelic, among other genres.

This has caused many musicians to pan the whole museum as a ‘joke’ with bands such as Velvet Underground, Sex Pistols, Iron Maiden, Deep Purple, Judas Priest, Rush, among others being completely dismissive of the organisation.

