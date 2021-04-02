Blake Shelton to marry Gwen Stefani this summer?

Once the duo gets hitched, Shelton said they will take a step back from the limelight sooner rather than later.

By | Published: 1:51 pm

Singer Blake Shelton had popped the big question to his lady love Gwen Stefani last October, but when is the duo walking down the aisle? According to Shelton, it could happen this summer.

As per Us Weekly, Shelton was a surprise guest host on the Today show’s ‘Hoda and Jenna’ segment and opened up about his upcoming nuptials.

“I’m afraid if she and I wait until next November, then I’m right back into The Voice cycle again. And I really want to be able to have plenty of time before and after,” Shelton told Hoda Kotb.

Speaking about the tentative date plans, he said, “Hopefully this summer. I think we’re right here at the point with Covid, it looks like it might be okay, but I don’t know so that’s tentatively the plan.” The God’s Plan singer noted that a summer ceremony is a tentative plan, joking that he and Stefani, will get married before Kotb, and her fiance, Joel Schiffman, walk down the aisle.

Earlier this week, Adam Levine joked about performing at the wedding, saying on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up, “I would love to. It’s starting to sound like a Coachella lineup here all of a sudden.”

Once the duo gets hitched, Shelton said they will take a step back from the limelight sooner rather than later.