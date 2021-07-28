ICICI Bank ATM cash withdrawal, chequebook charges revised

For regular savings, salary accounts and their variants, the cash transaction charges at home branch (where the account is opened or ported)is pegged at Rs 5 per Rs 1000 transaction, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: ICICI Bank has revised the limits of cash transactions, ATM interchange, and cheque book charges for domestic savings account holders from August 1

For regular savings, salary accounts and their variants, the cash transaction charges at home branch (where the account is opened or ported) is pegged at Rs 5 per Rs 1000 transaction, subject to a minimum of Rs 150. This applies to transactions above Rs one lakh (total of deposits and withdrawals) limit. The existing limit is Rs two lakh.

Currently, there are no charges for ATM Interchange(transactions at non-ICICI bank ATMs). In the revised format, the first three transactions including financial and non-financial in Mumbai, New Delhi,Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad are free in a month. In other cities, a maximum of five transactions will be allowed. Thereafter, Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transactions will be charged.

Senior citizen account variants, basic savings bank deposit account and others are excluded.

Now, there are no charges for 20 leaves of payable-at-par cheques. The limit is increased to 25 leaves in a year. However, an additional checkbook will continue to be charged Rs 20 for a booklet of ten cheques, like earlier. Goods and Services Tax at prevailing rates applicable over and above the listed charges, the bank said on its website.

