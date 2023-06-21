ICMR scientist Dr SubbaRao Gavaravarapu selected for Buti Foundation GSA Award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Dr. SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu

Hyderabad: Head of the Nutrition Information, Communication and Health Education (NICHE) division of the ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) and Scientist F, Dr. SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu, has been selected for the Buti Foundation GSA Award for Science Communication.

Instituted in Gujarat Science Academy with an endowment by Prof. Bimla Buti, the award recognizes and honours the scholarly achievements and outreach and advocacy efforts in popularizing science.

Dr SubbaRao has been working in the areas of health, nutrition and food safety communication with special emphasis on social, behavioral and cultural aspects of communicative processes. He has over 80 publications and 10 book Chapters to his credit and scripted and directed educational films on nutrition and food safety. He conducted over 300 nutrition and health awareness programs for various stakeholder groups.

