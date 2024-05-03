Telangana Drug Control raids clinic run by quack

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 01:15 PM

Hyderabad: Continuing its efforts to curb the menace of unqualified practitioners (quacks), the Telangana State Drug Control Administration (TSDCA) has raided Vayu Clinic at Sai Nagar, north Lalaguda, Tukaramgate, which was being operated by a quack P Venkateshwar Reddy.

A police case has been filed against Venkateshwar Reddy at Tukaramgate Police Station under Sections 419 and Sections 420 (Cheating) of the IPC, in addition to seizing about 44 different varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs and medicines that were meant for Indian Railways supple. The entire stock of medicines seized from the clinic was worth Rs. 1.6 lakh.

During the raids at the clinic on Thursday and Friday, TSDCA officials found doctor stamps with fake registration number and fake prescription books. The quack also falsely presented himself as an MBBS doctor on the clinic signboard.

Wholesalers/Dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against them. They should mandatorily ensure that recipient entities hold a valid drug license before supplying medicines to them, the DG, DCA, BV B Kamalasan Reddy said.

The public may report any complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana Toll-Free Number 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10:30 am to 5 pm on all working days.