| Ipl 2024 Mi V Kkr On May 3 When And Where To Watch

IPL 2024: MI v KKR on May 3; When and where to watch

By IANS Updated On - 3 May 2024, 11:54 AM

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the match 51 of the IPL 2024 on Friday.

Mumabi are sitting ninth in the points table with just three wins in nine games while Kolkata are placed second with six wins.

MI have a commanding 23-9 lead in head-to-head matchups and have emerged victorious in nine out of the ten MI v KKR IPL matches at the Wankhede Stadium.

MI v KKR head-to-head 32-

Mumbai Indians: 23

Kolkata Knight Riders: 9

MI v KKR match time: The match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

MI v KKR match venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Live broadcast match of MI v KKR match on television in India: The MI v KKR match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of MI v KKR will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Shreyas Gopal, Harvik Desai, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka

Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Allah Ghazanfar, Sakib Hussain, Sherfane Rutherford, Chetan Sakariya, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat