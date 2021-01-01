ICMR scientist elected as Fellow of NAAS

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Hyderabad: Dr Subba Rao M Garavarapu, a social scientist from Hyderabad-based ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, has been elected as the Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) in the Social Sciences section for his contributions in the field of Nutrition Communication and Extension.

The academy considers outstanding achievements and sustained significant contributions to agricultural and allied sciences as the determining criteria for electing Fellows in different subject areas. Dr Subba Rao, the head of Nutrition Information Communication and Health Education (NICHE) at NIN, holds the distinction of being among the few core social scientists to get this honour.

Working in the areas of health, nutrition and food safety communication with special emphasis on social, behavioural and cultural aspects of communicative processes, his research and practice also integrate translation communication science with community-based approaches to promote nutrition and health.

With over 70 publications and 10 book chapters to his credit, Dr Subba Rao’s work has previously been recognised and awarded by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), American Society of Nutrition, NASI-Scopus, Nutrition Society of India, Indian Dietetic association among others. He is also a Fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health, United Kingdom.

