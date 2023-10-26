IDF Forces Conduct ‘Preparatory’ Gaza Assault

By ANI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Tel Aviv: IDF forces under the command of the Givati (infantry) Brigade overnight carried out a targeted raid using tanks in the territory of the northern Gaza Strip. The IDF said this was part of the preparation of the area for the next stage of combat.

As part of the activity, said the IDF, the forces located and attacked many terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures, anti-tank missile launching positions and carried out work to prepare the area for future operations.

The IDF forces left the area at the end of the mission.

Reiterating his words, “Israel is in a battle for its existence”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his goal against the Hamas war is “saving the nation” and promises that a ground incursion to destroy Hamas in Gaza will start soon, The Times of Israel reported on Wednesday.

He says Israel is getting ready for a ground operation, but will not share when or how. He says he will not share the range of considerations involved.

“We are preparing for a ground incursion. I won’t specify when, how, how many. I also won’t detail the range of considerations, most of which the public is not aware of. And that’s the way it is supposed to be. This is the way, so that we protect our soldiers’ lives.” In an address to the nation, PM Netanyahu said, “Israel is in the midst of a fight for our existence. The war’s two aims are “to eliminate Hamas by destroying its military and governance capabilities, and to do everything possible to get our hostages back.”

According to The Times of Israel, PM added, “All Hamas members are dead men walking — above and below ground, inside and outside Gaza. Together with Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, the security cabinet, the chief of staff and heads of the security organizations, we are working around the clock in order to achieve the war aims until victory, and doing so without political considerations.”