Biden, Albanese discuss advancing free, open Indo-Pacific, solidarity for Ukraine, Israel

By ANI Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

ANI Photo

Washington, DC: Hosting Anthony Albanese at the Oval Office on Thursday, US President Joe Biden discussed key priorities with the Australian Prime Minister, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, supporting Ukraine and showing solidarity with Israel.

The White House shared a post on social media ‘X’, stating that US President Biden and Australian PM Albanese met in the Oval Office to boost the US-Australia alliance.

“President Biden met with Prime Minister Albanese in the Oval Office to strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance and discuss key priorities – including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific, supporting Ukraine, and standing with Israel in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack,” the White House said in the post.

Earlier, at a joint press briefing with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, Biden said the two countries have signed a new Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) that would create more opportunities for American space companies to launch spacecraft from Australia.

“We’re also signing a new Technology Safeguards Agreement to create more opportunities for American space companies to launch vehicles from Australia,” Biden said at the joint briefing.

According to a statement released by the White House, the agreement will be carried forward and implemented in such a way as to protect sensitive US launch technology and data in Australia, consistent with their shared nonproliferation goals.

President Biden and the Australian PM condemned Hamas’s attack on Israel and reaffirmed solidarity with its ally.

“We will ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself against these terrorists…We also have to remember that Hamas does not represent the vast majority of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip or anywhere else. Hamas is hiding behind Palestinian civilians and is despicable and, not surprisingly, cowardly as well,” Biden said.

On Russia’s ongoing military conflict with Ukraine, Australian PM Albanese said both the US and Australia were opposed to Moscow’s “illegal and immoral invasion” of the neighbouring country.

According to an official statement released by the White House, the alliance between the US and Australia and its stand against “aggression for Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine” or Hamas’ attack on Israel could be relied upon to stand up for their common values.