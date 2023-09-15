IELTS One Skill Retake is now available

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: Indian test takers preparing for English language test, IELTS, can now access a new feature that will help them attain the score they need to achieve their career goals by retaking a skill test.

IELTS One Skill Retake enables test takers to retake any one of the four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing or Speaking) if they did not achieve their desired score in that skill, they aimed for the first time around. This feature is currently available for test takers who have opted for the Computer Delivered IELTS test.

“IELTS One Skill Retake, which is available for both Academic and General IELTS, gives test takers in India a new option and increased flexibility as they get their plans on track. It is currently available across all 47 IELTS on Computer centres in the country,” said Piyush Kumar, Regional Director, South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education.

Test takers who choose an IELTS One Skill Retake will receive a second Test Report Form (TRF) with their new score that can be used for migration and study. Depending on their score, test takers can choose whether they would like to use their old or new TRF for the skill they retook.

IELTS One Skill Retake is currently accepted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency and an increasing number of universities and institutions each month.