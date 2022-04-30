Destination USA: Admission system at US community colleges

English language proficiency requirement may be lower for a community college than it is for a four-year institution.

Q. What is the admission and application system at community colleges in the United States?

A. Community colleges in the United States operate an “open” admissions policy. This means anyone who wishes to enroll and meets the minimum entry requirements can do so. Each institution will have its own set of admission requirements, but the minimum usually includes the following:

• Completed application form

• Proof of secondary school completion, usually 12 years of schooling

• Certification of English language proficiency – TOEFL or IELTS

• Evidence of financial support

The English language proficiency requirement may be lower for a community college than it is for a four-year institution. In addition, if a student’s score is a little below the entry requirement, the community college may still admit the student into the English as a Second Language (ESL) programme. Successful completion of all the prescribed ESL courses will open the door to the wider academic world of the community college.

Students should contact the admissions office of the two-year college to request international admissions information. Many community colleges have websites with downloadable or on-line applications. To search for community colleges, students may visit the American Association of Community Colleges website (https://www.aacc.nche.edu/college-finder/ ) or bigfuture.collegeboard.org/college search and nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator.

Q. From whom should I take my letters of recommendations if I am applying for Ph.D. programs in the United States?

A. While the requirements for letters of recommendation (LOR) may vary by programme/university, generally the letter can be taken either from an academic (teachers/professors) or professional contact (supervisor/ project leader/ clients). Professional contacts are especially relevant for applicants who have some work experience. Some universities require at least one or two LORs from academic contacts out of the three.

Applicants should carefully read the instructions related to reference letters for the shortlisted universities before deciding from whom they should take their letters.

When choosing their recommenders, applicants should keep in mind that the recommender should know them really well. If you are applying for Ph.D. programme right after your bachelor’s programme, you may choose one or two professors who have taught you a course along with the adviser with whom you have worked on your project work. If you are pursuing or have just completed master’s degree, your thesis guide will be an ideal recommender, along with professors from bachelor’s or master’s programme who have taught you relevant courses.

For working professionals, depending on the requirements of the university, applicants may take one professional and two academic recommendations.

Q. How should I go about finding the cost to pursue master’s programmes in the United States?

A. Websites of universities under consideration are good sources to check the tuition fee, cost of living, and other expenses to ascertain the cost of attendance at a US university. This information can be found on the admissions page of the university or on the bursar webpage (bursar is the office of budget and finance at a university). Make sure to take note of both the tuition fee and other additional costs, including cost of housing, books and supplies, transportation, health insurance, personal expenses, etc.

In addition, make note of whether the tuition is for residents or non-residents (as an international student, you will be paying the non-resident fee). These costs vary based on the type of institution, location, and programme of study.

Q. What is the accrediting body for nursing programs in the United States?

A. Students seeking admission in nursing schools and programmes in the United States may visit the websites of the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (https://www.aacnnursing.org/CCNE) and the National League for Nursing Accrediting Commission – NLNAC (https://cnea.nln.org/) that are recognised accreditation agencies for baccalaureate nursing programmes in the United States. Also, students should make sure that the nursing school is approved by the State Board of Nursing.

Q. What type of programmes and specialisations are available in the field of journalism and communication in the United States?

A. The higher education institutions in the United States offer multiple degree options in the fields of journalism and communication at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Students intending to pursue a graduate-level programme in these fields may earn an MA (master of arts), MS (master of science), or PhD (doctoral degree) degree.

You may choose either one of the two fields (journalism or communication) for your programme or pursue your degree with a combination of the two fields. Students with an interest in pursuing a research career may opt for a Ph.D. programme. The exact titles of the degrees and offerings of specialisations do vary by institution and academic programme. You may choose among various concentrations – public relations, editing, publishing, communications, technology in journalism and communication, etc.

