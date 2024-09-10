IICT Scientist Dr. Vineet Aniya honoured with INAE Young Associate 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 07:39 PM

Hyderabad: Dr. Vineet Aniya, Senior Scientist at Chemical Engineering and Process Technology (CE& PT) Department, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) has been selected as an Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) Young Associate for the year 2024 in the field of chemical engineering.

The honor is a recognition to Dr. Aniya’s outstanding contributions in the area of process development, reactor design (batch to continuous), and scale-up for industrially and environmentally sustainable technologies, a press release said.

Dr. Aniya’s work focuses on the development of biodegradable/compostable polymers from renewable resources, waste plastic depolymerization/upcycling and carbon sequestration. Through his innovative research and development efforts, IICT has developed a sustainable process route for creating nanocellulose-reinforced biodegradable and durable plastics that can revolutionize the packaging and manufacturing industry with improved mechanical and barrier properties.