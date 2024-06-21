IIID Hyderabad to host event on design intelligence from June 28

IIID - Hyderabad to host fifth edition of its prestigious flagship event “IIID Showcase Insider X 2024”, from June 28 to 30 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: IIID – Hyderabad Regional Chapter, is hosting the fifth edition of its prestigious flagship event “IIID Showcase Insider X 2024”, with the theme Design Intelligence, from June 28 to 30 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and National President, IIID, Sarosh Wadia will be the Guest of honour.

At the Fellowship meet in the evening the keynote address would be by the eminent Architect Peter Rich from Johannesburg, South Africa, and Siddharth Talwar from Lotus Architects at HICC. A valedictory function would be held on June 29.

Curated by Architects and Interior designers of the Institute of Indian Interior Designers, Hyderabad Chapter, the Expo has been specifically crafted for the interior design, architecture and construction industry. Aims to bring industry professionals and the common man on to a single platform.