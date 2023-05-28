IIIT Hyderabad opens admissions into dual degree BTech programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad has opened direct admissions into dual degree BTech programmes for the liberal arts students through boards channel for 2023.

The Institute is offering five-year dual degree programmes – BTech in Computer Science and Master of Science by research in Computational Natural Sciences, and BTech in Computer Science and Master of Science by research in Computing and Human Sciences.

To encourage more students with a humanities and social sciences background to learn Computer Science, the institute announced an innovative admission process for those who have studied humanities and social sciences in their Class 12 with expertise in Mathematics.

Candidates who have obtained high scores in Class 12 exams of any Central or State Board are eligible for the special mode of admission into the dual degree programme bypassing the JEE.

For Computational Natural Sciences programme, students must have 90 per cent or more in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, and for Computing and Human Sciences programme, an 85 per cent minimum eligibility is mandatory in Mathematics and any one of the subjects – History, Political Science, Geography, Economics, English Elective and Sociology.

The last date to apply is June 6. For more information, visit the website https://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/boards/