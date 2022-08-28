JEE Advanced: Students find Paper-I tough

Published Date - 09:27 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Hyderabad: Questions in the Mathematics section were tricky and tough to crack, while the physics section was moderately difficult for several students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced conducted on Sunday. Compared to the paper-II, students found the paper-I to be tougher.

The entrance test for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was conducted smoothly across the State on Sunday.

This year, there were 54 questions with 18 questions each in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in the paper-I of the test which was conducted for a total of 180 marks. In each of the subjects in paper-I, according to the coaching experts, there were eight integer type questions, six multiple choice questions and four matrix match questions. Similarly, there were eight integer questions, six multiple choice questions and four single answer questions in each of three subjects in the paper-II held for a total of 180 marks.

In the paper-I, some students have found Mathematics and Physics subjects moderately difficult and Chemistry questions to be relatively easier. Every subject had 20 per cent of the tricky questions beside time taking while remaining questions were easy to moderate on difficulty levels. While paper-II was relatively easier than the paper-I, it had more negative marks compared to paper-I.

“Mathematics questions were tricky, while Physics had lengthy questions which consumed a lot of time. Questions in Physics were more conceptualized. The Chemistry section was easier. As against last year, this year the test was tough,” said Likith, who appeared for the entrance test at a centre in the city. For another IIT aspirant Murali, except for Chemistry, the other two sections were tough to answer.

Sharing students feedback, Myclassroom South India Head, Krishna Chaitanya Kasula said students have said that practicing a lot of mock tests helped them write the paper-I with ease. As many papers were given for practice it helped them take the pressure of handling surprise elements in the paper, he said.

Sri Chaitanya Group of Institutions, all India IIT coordinator, M Umasankar said paper-II was relatively easy to moderate compared with paper-I. However, section-II was again a deciding factor. The paper-II had more negative marking than paper-I, he said. The results of the entrance test will be declared on September 11.