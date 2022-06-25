IIM-V students get expert advice for effective results

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Visakhapatnam: It is important to be resilient and adaptable which enables one to sustain in the long run and produce effective results, according to Manish Goyal, Vice President, Bain & Co. & Chief Operating Officer, Bain Capability.

Delivering the inaugural address at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV)’s 8th batch of the Master of Business Administration (PGP) program, the 4th batch of the prestigious (PhD) program and the 4th batch of the Post-Graduate Program in Management for Experienced Professionals (PGPEx) here on Saturday, he advised students to focus on purpose, passion, pride, and performance.

Speaking on the dynamic environment of business, he noted that in the last two decades, across the globe, growth had come down by 50 per cent, and volatility had gone up by 50 per cent. “But the unique feature is that the valuation has increased by 50 per cent.

This phenomenon is unique, as companies registering negative profits are more valuable today than the companies that pay a good dividend; this paints a picture of uncertainty and management students must brace to handle the uncertainties,” he stated.

He explained this situation as the abundance of financial capital and discussed the implications for business managers. He urged the students to prepare themselves for such challenging conditions and advised them to chase their career goals during the 2-year MBA rather than the outcome, which is placements.

Prof. Milan Kumar, Admissions Chair, IIM Visakhapatnam, welcomed the new cohort and gave details of the batch profile. The intake for the year 2022 is 294 students in PGP, 17 students from PGPEx and two in the PhD program in the Marketing area. The students were admitted after a rigorous 3-phase admission process. The PGP intake was higher than the previous year of 196 students. “The incoming batch of PGP has representation from 21 states, and the diversity ratio is 28% female and 72% male. They come from various graduation disciplines such as engineering, management, science, arts, agriculture, and commerce.

This year, preference has been given to the students who have work experience, resulting in a batch comprising 72% with prior work experience and 28% being fresh out of college,” he said.

Prof. Chandrasekhar M, Director, IIM Visakhapatnam, congratulated the students for getting admission to the institution after clearing the rigorous 3 phases of the admission process and wished them a fulfilled journey ahead. Speaking on occasion, he talked about the institute’s accomplishments and progress in the recent past. He congratulated students on being the first occupants of the permanent campus at Gambheeram, which is GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) five-star rated – an initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

Extensive measures had been taken to conserve water, soil and energy in and around the campus. The institute is also equipped with advanced digital technologies and is disabled-friendly, he stated and highlighted the institute’s vision statements emphasising creative learning to provide innovative solutions, relevance and excellence in academics, ethical and sustainable management, equity and inclusivity.