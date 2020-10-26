IISc recognition for IIT-Hyderabad Director

By | Published: 8:12 pm

Sangareddy: Prof BS Murty, Director Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, has been awarded the Distinguished Alumnus/Alumna Award by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc)-Bangalore for 2020 in recognition of his contribution in the fields of high entropy alloys, non-equilibrium processing of materials by mechanical alloying among others.

