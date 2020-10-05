IIT-Delhi announces JEE Advanced results

This year, a total of 1,60,838 candidates registered for the exam and 1,50,838 appeared of which 43,204 have qualified.

Hyderabad: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced results have been announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Monday.

This year, Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks. Gangula Bhuvan Reddy, a Telugu from Vijayawada bagged the second rank in CRL.

Kanishka Mittal of IIT Roorkee zone is the top-ranked woman with CRL 17. She obtained 315 marks out of 396

This year, a total of 1,60,838 candidates registered for the exam and 1,50,838 appeared of which 43,204 have qualified.

Going fender-wise,of the 1,25,715 males registered, 1,17,987 took the exam and 36,497 qualified. Likewise, 35,121 females applied, 32,851 appeared and 6,707 have qualified.

