IIT-Hyderabad based WiSig Networks to lease out 5G patents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Sangareddy: WiSig Networks Private Limited, a wireless networks technology start-up founded at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) business incubator, has announced its commitment to foster innovation and global 5G adoption.

The company intends to license its valuable patents on a Fair, Reasonable, and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) basis to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India as well as worldwide.

Wisig has 160 registered patents on technology related to 5G, out of which 24 are standard and essential technology that will be available for licensing.

“Our mission is to accelerate the advancement of 5G technology and support OEMs in their journey towards delivering innovative, high-quality networks, devices and solutions to consumers worldwide,” said Dr Kiran Kuchi, Founder at WiSig Networks.