IIT-Hyderabad holds its 12th convocation

966 students were awarded 980 degrees including the Ph.Ds, post graduate and undergraduate degrees at IIT-Hyderabad's 12th convocation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:08 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) held its 12th convocation, in which 966 students were awarded 980 degrees including the Ph.Ds, post graduate and undergraduate degrees. ISRO Chairman S Somanath was the chief guest of the convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, the ISRO chief urged the students to integrate and apply their wisdom to enable India to evolve into a formidable economy, as the health of inviduals decided the health of a country. Four gold medals, 38 silver medals were awarded to students in the convocation, which highest number of graduates in a year. The gradudated students also included the first batch of BTech in Artificial Intelligence & Bachelor in Design, along with 1st set of Online MTech Graduates.

Chairman of the Board of Governors, Dr BVR Mohan Reddy said the IIT Hyderabad stood as a testament to innovation, excellence, and academic brilliance. He reminded the students that as they left the institution, they had been equipped with knowledge, skills and a degree , which gave them power to shape the future. He urged the students to bold in their ambitions and strive for excellence. He asked the students to believe in the transformative power of technology and work tirelessly with unwavering dedication to create positive change.

Institute Director Prof BS Murty said the IITH was ranked third in the league of the country’s most promising institutes. It supported more than 130 startups and generated more than thousand jobs and Rs 1,200 crore revenue. He said the institute had attracted an opening JEE Advanced rank of #158 against #368 in 2022. This remarkable progress was a testament to the trust the institute had earned through the collective efforts of faculty, staff and students.

Also Read IIT-Hyderabad, Greenko launch BUILD programme