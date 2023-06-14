| Students Of 9 Nits Can Study Their 4th Year B Tech In Iit Hyderabad

IIT-Hyderabad Director Prof BS Murty termed the move a long-term goal to inculcate research interest among UG students of NITs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:45 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Iconic Tower at IIT-H located at Kandi in Sangareddy district.

Sangareddy: B-Tech students of nine National Institute of Technologies (NIT) across India will get a chance to study their fourth year in the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) at Kandi in Sangareddy district as part of the NITs understanding with the IIT-H.

Such students should score an 8.5 CGPA for their graduation to get eligibility. NIT students, who had more than 8 CGPA, will get admission into Ph.D. at IIT-H without any selection process. The nine NITs (NIT-Sikkim, NIT Silchar, NIT Agartala, NIT Nagaland, NIT Meghalaya, NIT Srinagar, NIT Calicut, VNIT Nagpur, and NIT Rourkela) have signed an MoU with IIT-H in this regard recently. The faculty of these NITs can also make visits to IIT-H to collaborate with its faculty.

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty termed the move a long-term goal to inculcate research interest among UG students of NITs.

Dean Academics at IIT-H Prof Saptarshi Majumdar and Dean (Sponsored Research and Consultancy) Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma also spoke.

