IIT-Hyderabad launches online MTech course in Heritage Science and Technology

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

File Photo of IIT-Hyderabad

Sangareddy: Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) opened the Department of Heritage Science and Technology (HST), a new department on June 21.

In a virtual programme, the department was inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr Vijay Bhatkar, best known as the father of India’s PARAM series supercomputers, on Tuesday. The department of HST also announced the launching of a new online M-Tech course in Heritage Science and Technology, starting from August 2022, with three specialisations, Science and Technology of Yoga, Indian Language processing, and Conservation and reconstruction of heritage architecture.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vijay Bhatkar said bringing heritage and science together to India’s premier institution was a giant step in Indian academics. He said that it shows the way to recreate the ancient Takshashilas and Nalandas in a contemporary form.

Director of IIT-H, Prof BS Murty said the department of HST will allow the exploration of India’s scientific heritage. “There was an acute need to undertake the exploration without any bias and in the true spirit of rigorous science. I am confident that the Department will excel in both academics and research facets in this new and upcoming area” he said.

Speaking about the thought process behind the HST, Head of the department Dr Mohan Raghavan said Indian heritage, including our monuments, archaeological sites, language, dress, knowledge systems, and indigenous technologies were assets for all of humanity. He said the HST aims to unlock this latent value in heritage assets by developing technology to help this fragmented segment to aggregate, modernise and scale. “It will help enrich lives and livelihoods around Heritage and automatically ensures that Heritage survives and thrives,” he said.

The distinctive feature of the two-year M-Tech course in HST is that there is an option to exit at the end of 1st year (after course work) with a Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) certificate in HST. The highlight of the course is in-campus in-person weekend workshop/hackathon at the end of each semester.