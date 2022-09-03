IIT Madras holds AskIITM event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Wooing students to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and to help them make informed choices on courses and IITs during admission counselling, the Institute’s alumni have launched an ‘AskIITM’ event, wherein IIT aspirants can ask about IIT Madras on the website https://www.askiitm.com/.

The event was organized for IIT aspirants at T-Hub 2.0 here on Saturday, where students were detailed about 10 factors including placements, internships, top ranked institutes, innovation entrepreneurship, academic flexibility and research facilities that make IIT Madras a preferred destination.

Queries, on JEE Advanced besides courses and facilities offered by the Institute, from participants comprising students and parents were cleared. They were also informed about the virtual tour ‘Day at IIT Madras’ scheduled for September 17, where aspirants can take a virtual tour of IIT-Madras and interact with students in different departments.

Responding to a query, IIT Madras director Prof. V Kamakoti said course content and graduate outcomes of IIT-Madras and IIT-Bombay were similar. However, he attributed students and peer perception besides geographical location, along with culture as the deciding factors for JEE Advanced toppers while choosing the Institute.

According to IIT-Madras Dean-Alumni and Corporate Relations, Dr. Mahesh Panchagnula, one in four students on the Institute’s campus belonged to the Telugu States.

About 255 Telugu students were in mechanical engineering, 224 in electrical engineering, 167 computer science and 165 in civil engineering courses. A total of 1,210 students from the two Telugu States were pursuing different BTech programmes out of the total intake of 4,500, he added.