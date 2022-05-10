IIT Roorkee launches certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning

Hyderabad: iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee and Imarticus Learning have joined hands to launch a certificate programme in Data Science and Machine Learning. Designed to make aspirants and professionals industry-ready, the course enables them to leverage Data Science and ML for effective decision-making.

The course would be delivered through live, instructor-led sessions by an accomplished faculty from institutions like IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Ropar and experts from the data science industry, according to a press release.

The programme would allow learners to build a strong foundation in Data Science and specialize in ML with Python for data-driven decision-making. Coordinated by Prof. R Balasubramanian, a top academician in Data Science and ML, the programme certificate would be collectively issued by iHUB DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, Department of Science and Technology, and Imarticus Learning under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), it said.

The 5-month programme would commence on June 30 with classes scheduled on the weekends. Upon successful completion of the course, learners can explore careers as Data Analysts, Data Managers, Data Scientists, Business Analysts, Business Intelligence Experts, and Data Analytics Consultants, it added.