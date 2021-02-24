Ikebana enthusiasts host virtual event

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Ikebana enthusiasts hosted a virtual event titled ‘Kamal and Kiku’ commemorating the birthday of the Emperor of Japan, on February 22. The chief guest for the occasion was Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan, Chennai, and the guest of honour was Chitra Ramachandran, Special Chief Secretary, Education, Telangana.

Speaking about the event, Rekha Reddy, First Master Ohryu and the convenor of the event said, “The theme Kamal and Kiku is a celebration of the confluence of cultures of two great nations, India and Japan. I believe that the practice of Ikebana leads us closer to nature.”

The event aimed at bringing cultural understanding between the two countries and the evening also showcased the works of 61 Ikebana enthusiasts from Hyderabad. The artists used Indian containers to do Japanese style flower arrangements. Most of them used Chrysanthemums and Lotus for the flower arrangements.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .