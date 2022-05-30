Illicit relationship claims youth’s life in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:50 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Representational image

Khammam: An alleged illicit relationship with a married woman claimed the life of a youth in Khammam on Monday.

The youth, N Naveen (27) of Allipuram in Khammam city was said to be having illicit relationship with Kalpana of the same locality. For the past one month she was living at her mother’s place at Gopalapuram in the city as she had clashes with her husband Veera Babu over her relationship with the youth.

Naveen, whose marriage was fixed on June 9 with another woman, went to Gopalapuram during late night hours on Sunday to give his wedding invitation to Kalpana. Veera Babu who came to know this reached his in-laws house and stabbed his wife and her lover with a knife.

Naveen died while undergoing treatment at District Hospital on Monday and Kalpana was being treated at a private hospital for knife injuries. She was said to be safe.

