I’m in favour of strong opposition in country: PM Modi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying floral tributes at the Statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, in Paraunkh, Kanpur on Friday

Kanpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed dynastic politics and said he favoured a strong opposition in the country.

Addressing an event at President Ram Nath Kovind’s ancestral Paraunkh village, Modi said dynastic politics is throttling talent in the country.

He said those gripped with “parivarwad” (dynastic politics) are uniting against him, while people flay its ills.

He said dynastic politics must stop so that anyone born in a village can become the prime minister and or the president.