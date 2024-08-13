IMA Nizamabad holds protest against murder of Kolkata woman trainee doctor

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 09:32 PM

Nizamabad: The Indian Medical Association Nizamabad chapter on Tuesday held a protest rally against the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to a press release, the rally commenced from the Government Medical College to Tilak Garden via bus stand in the district headquarters. About 60 doctors and 150 medical students participated in the rally. The IMA members observed two minutes of silence in respect of the deceased doctor and demanded the accused to be severely punished for the heinous crime.

IMA President Dr Damodar Rao urged the centre and the State government to bring special laws to stop attacks on doctors by anti-social elements and take measures to provide security to them.

IMA Chief Secretary Dr. K Srisailam, IMA State Chief Advisors Dr. E Ravindra Reddy, Dr. Vinod Kumar Gupta, Vice Presidents Dr. Vishal, Dr. Jalagam Tirupati Rao and working group members were present.