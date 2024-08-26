‘Imbibe teachings of Lord Krishna’, President, PM Modi greet people on Janmashtami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the nation a happy Janmashtami

Children dressed as Lord Krishna take part in Janmashtami festival celebrations, in Bengaluru.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended their greetings on the auspicious festival of Krishna Janmashtami President Murmu said the teachings of Lord Krishna should be imbibed.

In a post on the X, “I congratulate all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. This festival inspires us to be dedicated to the divine ideals of Lord Shri Krishna. On this occasion, let us imbibe the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna and resolve to work for the progress and prosperity of the country.”

जन्‍माष्‍टमी के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को बधाई देती हूं। यह त्योहार हमें भगवान श्री कृष्ण के दिव्य आदर्शों के प्रति समर्पित होने के लिए प्रेरित करता है। आइए इस अवसर पर, हम भगवान श्री कृष्ण की शिक्षाओं को आत्मसात करें तथा देश की प्रगति और समृद्धि के लिए कार्य करने का… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 26, 2024

In his greetings to the nation, PM Modi said: “Best wishes to all of you on Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!”

आप सभी को जन्माष्टमी की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar posted on X a scene from the Mahabharata which is the subject of the artwork in Part IV of the Constitution of India: Directive Principles of State Policy.

“Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, who embodies divine love, wisdom, and righteousness, Janmashtami is a day of profound spiritual significance. As we celebrate this sacred day, let us reflect on the timeless lessons of Lord Krishna and strive to live by them, fostering unity, peace, and harmony in our society,” posted the Vice President on his X handle.

Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, who embodies divine love, wisdom, and righteousness, Janmashtami is a day of profound spiritual significance. As we celebrate this sacred day, let us reflect on the timeless lessons of… pic.twitter.com/Lf6GNYLu1U — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) August 26, 2024

While describing the artwork, the post read: “The scene from the Mahabharata- Shri Krishna propounding the infinite ocean of wisdom, the Bhagavad Gita, to Arjuna at Kurukshetra- is the subject of the artwork in Part IV of the Constitution of India: Directive Principles of State Policy.” Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media and wished the nation a happy Janmashtami. He said in his post (in Hindi): “Best wishes to all the countrymen on the holy festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami! On this auspicious occasion, I pray to the Lord for everyone’s happiness, prosperity and continued progress. May the blessings of Lord Shri Krishna be upon you all.”

Krishna Janmashtami is a major Hindu festival commemorating the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu. The festival is observed on Ashtami, the eighth day of the Krishna Paksha, in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, usually during August or September.