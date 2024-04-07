| Imd Hyderabad Forecasts Rain Respite For Telangana Over Next Three Days

IMD Hyderabad forecasts rain respite for Telangana over next three days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: After enduring a grueling three-day heatwave, temperatures are forecast to come down in Telangana, starting Monday, accompanied by rainfall in some areas over the next three days.

Although scorching temperatures might continue, the rainfall is expected to bring temporary relief from the persistent intense heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)- Hyderabad, temperatures in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Suryapet, and Nalgonda are expected to decrease by 4 degrees Celsius over the next two days. Meanwhile, isolated pockets in Wanaparthy and Jogulamba Gadwal are likely to continue experiencing intense conditions on April 8.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana,” said a release from IMD-Hyderabad.

While no heatwave alerts have been issued for April 9 and 10, a rainfall alert has been issued for the northern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is not likely to witness any downpour for the next few days. However, temperatures are likely to decrease across the city due to rainfall in other parts of the state.

On Sunday, Hyderabad saw temperatures reach 40.6 degrees Celsius. Over the next three days, temperatures are forecasted to range between 36 and 40 degrees Celsius.