Immediately take up land surveys, Congress demands Telangana govt

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:47 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: Alleging that the comprehensive land survey was being delayed for vested interests, Congress Kisan Cell national vice-chairman Kodanda Reddy demanded the State government to immediately initiate the process of land survey in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Kodanda Reddy alleged that though Centre sanctioned funds to the State for conducting the land survey, the State government was not taking measures in that direction. “After the formation of Telangana, there was a need to conduct land surveys, but the State government is not doing it for some vested interests,”he alleged.

Also Read Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Maharashtra, heads for Akola

He stated that the state government first proposed the land survey in 2017 after taking up the land records updation programme (LRUP), but, the survey could not be taken up as many land records were yet to be cleared, especially those in dispute. He alleged that though Land Records Amendment Act was brought in the State in 2017, even after five years over 20 lakh families have not received the land rights.