Impressive trailer of Santosh Soban-starrer ‘Prem Kumar’ promises fun ride

By Mitu David Published Date - 03:11 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Santosh Soban, who earned recognition for his knack of choosing different films in Telugu cinema right from the beginning of his career, is now coming as ‘Prem Kumar’ to entertain the audience. His latest film titled ‘Prem Kumar’ marks the debut of actor-writer Abhishek Maharshi as the director.

Shiva Prasad Panneeru is bank-rolling this film under Sharanga Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. Rashi Singh, Ruchitha Sadineni playing as female leads. Krishna Chaitanya, Krishna Teja, Sudarshan, Ashok Kumar, Sri Vidya are doing other key roles.

The makers released the trailer of ‘Prem Kumar’ on Tuesday. It is quite interesting to see the trailer released with the tag, ‘Prem Kumar Vyadha’. The hero’s characterisation is designed in quite an intriguing manner. Prem wants to get married as he is of marriageable age now. But, due to some reason his marriage gets stalled. This results in everyone mocking the hero.

Finally, a frustrated Prem decides not to get married and opens a detective agency. That’s when he meets the love interest. Did the hero get married at the end? To know more about his plight, one should watch the film, say the makers who succeeded in grabbing the attention of the audience by releasing the teaser in an innovative manner.

They managed to raise rise the viewers’ curiosity with a few twists in the tale and by blending more entertainment in the trailer. S Anant Srikar provided the music for this film while Garry BH is the editor. Rampy Nandigam is cranking the camera.