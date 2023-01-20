Sangareddy: L&T IDPL opens maternity ward cum neonatal care unit in Jharasangam PHC

20 January 23

Additional Collector Rajharshi Sha is inaugurating Maternity Ward cum Neonatal Care unit at PHC Jharasangam in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited (L&T IDPL) has built a 10-bedded Maternity Ward cum Neonatal care unit at Primary Health Centre-Jharasangam in Sangareddy district, by providing all the modern machinery. Spending about Rs 35 lakh, the L&T IDPL has also created an Optholmology clinic.

Inaugurating the facility on Friday, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha has said that the facility will cater to the needs of over 60,000 population in 33 villages of Jharasangam Mandal. He said the the district stood first in performing deliveries in government hospitals in December month. The current facility will further help the administration improve the performance in the coming days.

CA of L&T IDPL RG Ramachandran, Regional Head (Operations) Vineesh Kumar Parayee, Project Head Rajesh Vichare, DM&HO Dr Gayathri Devi, Civil Assistant Surgeon at Jharasangam PHC Dr MD Mazeed, Dr Vittala Ramya and others were present.