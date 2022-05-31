Improve your handwriting with these quick tips

31 May 22

Hyderabad: You may have all the right answers but if you aren’t able to present them well then there’s no way you can impress the examiner. If your handwriting is particularly difficult to read and people around you are constantly asking you what it is you are trying to convey, then it’s high time you focus on improving your penmanship. When you are preparing for competitive exams, it is essential that you improve your skillset in all possible ways. So, here are some quick tips to refine your writing skills and impress in the written tests.

Write more

The best way to work on your writing skills is to write more often (avoid typing on your laptop). When you’re preparing for certain topics like Current Affairs or Biomedical Technologies, it is advisable that you write down in a notebook what you’re reading — this will not just help in improving your writing but will also increase your memory power. Take 15-30 mins every day to write neatly and slowly. You can even improve your writing skills by writing a journal.

Analyse

Once you write down a paragraph, find out where you are going wrong. Focus on spacing, style, height, and baseline of letters and dotting your ‘i’s and ‘j’s properly. Check if some of your letters are not properly formed — are your ‘l’s and ‘i’s confusing? A proper handwriting style slopes forward (not backward) as it guides the reader’s eyes in the direction they are reading.

Choose the right pen

If you want to glide through the papers smoothly, then it is essential that you pick the right pen. Try a variety of pens in the market and check out what works the best for you. Developing the right grip through a thin or thick barrelled pen is the best way to avoid aching hands.

Posture matters

There is no better way to improve your writing than to correct your posture. Sit back in a straight position and avoid slouching, to write better. Always write with a relaxed arm and wrist. Do some wrist and hand exercises to improve your grip.

Scribbling helps

You can take a blank piece of paper and scribble and doodle whatever you like in your spare time. Not only is this exercise relaxing but it also helps ease your grip and makes the process of writing fun.

