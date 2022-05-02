Write your way to success

Hyderabad: When preparing for subjective exams, it’s not just the content of your answers that matter but also how you present it. Good handwriting is the best way to make sure you present your answers well. Though good handwriting will not fetch you any extra marks, bad handwriting may make you lose some.

Here’s how you can make sure your presentation and handwriting are on point.

Practice!

Candidates preparing for government exams may have taken a hiatus from educational routine and lost touch of writing. Keeping some time aside in your preparation schedule, to practise writing is the best way to get used to writing long answers.

Keep it visible

Some of us have illegible handwriting. It may be too small or too slanted. To make sure that examiner is able to read and understand your answers, write your words in a size that is visible. Get a double rule book and practice writing in that certain size.

Leave space between words

In case you do not have a cursive handwriting, it might get difficult to differentiate between words. Make sure to leave enough space between words so that the person reading will not have to re-read the words to make a meaning out of it.

Find your pen

Different people are comfortable using different kinds of pens. Some like ball pens, others fountain pens. Use them all and try to come to a conclusion about what suits you best. Try writing for long durations so that you understand if you are comfortable holding that pen for a long time.

Relax

Writing for long hours can be stressful, just breathe and write. Sit in a comfortable posture and place your arms and wrist in a good position to make writing easy. Remember, the end goal is to make sure the examiner is able to read and understand what you wrote.