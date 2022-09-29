Doctor’s prescription written in neat handwriting goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:15 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Deceiving the reputation of all the doctors who have long-kept the tradition of bad handwriting, one doctor from Kerala is writing prescriptions in neat handwriting and everyone is able to read them.

Hyderabad: Remember that time when you went to a doctor and he prescribed your medicines and you couldn’t understand a thing he wrote? If not for the savior pharmacists who magically understand the doctors’ terrible handwriting, we would all still be sick right now.

Deceiving the reputation of all the doctors who have long-kept the tradition of bad handwriting, one doctor from Kerala is writing prescriptions in neat handwriting and everyone is able to read them.

A prescription written by Dr. Nithin Narayanan, a pediatrician at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kerala’s Palakkad district is going viral. Unlike others’ sloppy handwriting, he writes block letters and makes sure to have enough space between words and sentences.

Speaking to a local news channel, Narayanan said “My sister used to make me write in four-lined notebooks when I was a child. I love writing, so even when I write a prescription I try to write in block letters.” He also said that these days most doctors are trying to write clear prescriptions.

Netizens who are understandably surprised at his neat handwriting have appreciated the doctor. Some also pointed out that as doctors usually have a long line of patients waiting, writing clear prescriptions is not always possible.