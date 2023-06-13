Imran Khan still chasing talks with Pakistan Army

By IANS Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out talks with the government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling it an exercise in futility, but appeared to be keen on initiating a dialogue with the military establishment – the ‘real decision makers’, a media report said.

The PTI chairman said that he did not believe in “vengeance and will strive for the rule of law” if he came to power again.

Khan said that politicians, including the incumbent rulers, were “powerless and they have no authority to conclude the dialogues”. The establishment is the “real decision maker and power is concentrated” within the military, he was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Khan made the remarks in response to a question whether he was ready to hold talks with politicians on the charter of economy.

Khan accused former Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of “backstabbing” and said that he (Khan) could have sacked Bajwa on at least three different occasions, but he exercised restraint. The PTI chief dispelled the impression of being under pressure and said that he was more concerned for the economy, the media outlet reported.

Expressing apprehensions about his military trial in connection with the May 9 violence, he said that the authorities were turning “approvers to charge him” under the Army Act. He termed trials of civilians in military courts as the end of democracy and justice.

He said that the incumbent government was responsible for the poor economy and the only solution for this problem was to explore venues of income generation, mega reforms, and taking drastic measures.