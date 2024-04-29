Watch: Arijit Singh sings ‘Zaalima’, apologizes to Mahira Khan for oversight at concert

In a conversation with fans, the playback singer teased, "Are you ready for a surprise? Let me unveil it in a special way."

By ANI Updated On - 29 April 2024, 10:55 AM

New Delhi: Singer Arijit Singh‘s recent concert in Dubai has been the talk of the town especially in India and Pakistan.

A video from the gig has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Arijit could be seen apologising to Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, who was seated in the audience, for not recognising her at first instance.

While addressing the fans, the playback singer said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal? I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there? I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry ma’am gratitude and thank you so much.”

Arijit Singh spots Mahira Khan in the crowd at his Dubai Concerts & introduces her with soo much ❤️ [ #MahiraKhan • #ArijitSingh ] pic.twitter.com/KQCmJ5Q1JC — shahzadi 🪽 (@ShahzadiSipra_) April 28, 2024

Wearing an elegant black outfit, Mahira Khan graced the audience with a wave.

Arijit had lent vocals to a superhit song ‘Zaalima’ in Mahira Khan’s Bollywood debut ‘Raees’, which was headlined by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in 2017.

Mahira shot to fame with her roles in numerous Pakistani television series and projects, including ‘Humsafar’, ‘Bin Roye’, ‘Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay’, and ‘Razia’.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, last year, Mahira got married for the second time to a Pakistani businessman, Salim Karim. Reportedly, this is Mahira’s second marriage. She was earlier married to Ali Askari and had a son by him in 2009. However, they separated in 2015.