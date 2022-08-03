| In A First 4 Tswreis Students Set To Pursue Ug Courses In Us Universities

In a first, 4 TSWREIS students set to pursue UG courses in US universities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:05 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Breaking the shackles of poverty, four Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) students will be crossing seas this month to pursue their dream courses in the US universities.

Lavanya, Harika and Swapnika will pursue a four year undergraduate degree in Iowa State University, while Chaitanya of the Society will pursue his undergraduate degree in Milwaukee School of Engineering in the US.

This is for the first time that Society students have bagged admission to the undergraduate courses in the US. Earlier, several TSWREIS students had made it to US universities under internship and fellowship programmes.

These four students were mentored at the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) camp conducted by the Society under guidance of Murthy Polasa, Trainer and Counsellor and Gracena Prakash, Special Officer, Talent Management, TSWREIS and Coordinator. Their exceptional scores in the SAT earned them 75 per cent scholarship on tuition fee.

This was the first time in the history of TSWREIS that students from the marginalized communities would be crossing seas to pursue their UG dreams, the Society said on Wednesday.