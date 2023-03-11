In a first, transgender tea stall at Guwahati railway station

By IANS Published Date - 03:50 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Guwahati: In a first-of-a-kind initiative, a special tea stall has been set up at the Guwahati train station by the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) to boost the transgender community, officials said on Saturday.

NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta inaugurated the ‘Trans Tea Stall’ at platform number 1 on Friday in the presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board of Assam.

During the inaugural ceremony, Gupta said that the NFR has taken the initiative for the empowerment of transgenders.

This initiative is the first-of-a-kind in NFR as well as in the Indian Railways, he added.

“This is also the first such initiative in any Central government organisation and NFR will take more such initiatives in future,” Gupta commented.

NFR plans to operate more such Trans Tea Stalls at other railway stations in the region, an official statement mentioned.